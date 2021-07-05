Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.