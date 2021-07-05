Barratt Developments plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

