Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Barrick Gold worth $68,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $284,604,000 after acquiring an additional 165,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 469,605 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 244,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

