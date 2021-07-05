Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $60,154.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00005554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024373 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

