Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 159 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG stock opened at $190.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,117,847. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

