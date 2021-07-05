Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 12,586 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.16% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.74 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

