Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $107.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

