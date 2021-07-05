Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 20,224 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,137.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.07 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.23.

