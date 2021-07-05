Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

