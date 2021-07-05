Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

