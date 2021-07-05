Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $593.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.29 and a 12-month high of $594.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

