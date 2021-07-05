Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 7,382 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $5,054,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

