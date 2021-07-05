Berenberg Bank Reiterates $123.00 Price Target for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $64.76 on Thursday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CureVac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning grew its position in CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CureVac by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

