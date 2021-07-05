Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.41 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

