BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stake Boosted by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners comprises 2.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.74% of BGC Partners worth $50,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 341.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 437,609 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

