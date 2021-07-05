BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BGSF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.20 million, a P/E ratio of 210.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.