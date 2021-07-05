BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,640. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

