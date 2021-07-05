bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMXMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of bioMérieux stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $170.55.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

