Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BTCY stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

