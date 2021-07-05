Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
BTCY stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
About Biotricity
