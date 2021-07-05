BitcoinHD Reaches Market Cap of $10.45 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00005074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $10.45 million and $2.46 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00139452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.99 or 1.00010645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00914048 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

