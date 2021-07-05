BitScreener Token (BITX) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $6,081.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00877468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.97 or 0.08138795 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

BitScreener Token Coin Trading

