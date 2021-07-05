Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Holdings Trimmed by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

