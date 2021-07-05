BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. BlackLine accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 24,591.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,543.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $12,895,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $113.87. 21,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

