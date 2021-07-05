BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE BGIO opened at $9.27 on Monday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

