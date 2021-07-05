BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE BGIO opened at $9.27 on Monday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile
