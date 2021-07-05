BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of BTA stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.