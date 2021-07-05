Blank Wallet (BLANK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $667,428.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and $667,428.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

