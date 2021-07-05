Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $308,504.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

