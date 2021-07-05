Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Cap Achieves $573,828.91

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $573,828.91 and $22,668.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.61 or 0.00937025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.44 or 0.08356720 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,274 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

