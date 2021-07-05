Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.43

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 5831874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

