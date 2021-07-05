Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.85

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 28931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.87.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

