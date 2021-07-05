Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 729.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $385,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,238.89. The company had a trading volume of 243,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,305.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

