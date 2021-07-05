BOScoin Price Hits $0.0095 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 468.8% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $5.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

