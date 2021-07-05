Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,782,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,387,335 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $184,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 439.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

