Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $204,584.93 and approximately $65,171.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.67 or 0.00806210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.15 or 0.08045506 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

