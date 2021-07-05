Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 1,388,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,585.0 days.

Brambles stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Brambles has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.