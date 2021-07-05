Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,117. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

