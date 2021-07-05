Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 499 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.29. 708,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,078. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

