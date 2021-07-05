Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $883,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $85.38. 164,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

