Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 333,748 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.04. 362,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,571. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.