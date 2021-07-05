Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,200 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $106.09. 1,215,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,211 shares of company stock worth $65,624,385 over the last quarter.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

