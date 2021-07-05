Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 7,200 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.55, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,159,093 shares of company stock valued at $270,500,132. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.