Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. Bridgetown has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $219,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $5,237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

