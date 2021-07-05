Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $44.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
BHF opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 87.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
