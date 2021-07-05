Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $44.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

BHF opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 87.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

