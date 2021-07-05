Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its ambitious expansion plans. Brinker remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives including streamlining of menu innovation, advertising campaigns and kitchen system optimization. Also, focus on expansion initiatives and virtual brand is likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company continues to anticipate some volatility ahead due to the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic and economy. This along with high debt levels remain concerns. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.85.

EAT stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,044.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

