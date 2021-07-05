Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 16,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 125,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $66.95. 6,884,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,493,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

