Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce $232.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.39 million and the highest is $239.42 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $940.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.02 million to $969.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $994.43 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 252,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

