Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 512.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

