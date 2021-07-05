Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce sales of $468.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.40 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MODV. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ MODV traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ModivCare has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,813,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

