Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

MOV traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,087. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,537,162. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.