Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 90.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

